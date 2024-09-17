ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $370.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.54.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

