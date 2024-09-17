ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

