ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of ICF International worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $169.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

