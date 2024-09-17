Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Ichor worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $246,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Ichor Stock Down 2.9 %

ICHR stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.