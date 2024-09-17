IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEX opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.32. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

