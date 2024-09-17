IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 37,347 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IES Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ IESC opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $196.05.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IESC
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.