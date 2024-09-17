IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 37,347 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IES Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IESC opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $196.05.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 258.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

