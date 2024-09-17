iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AILEW opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

See Also

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

