Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

