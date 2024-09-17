Immuneering’s (IMRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Trading Up 42.1 %

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.61.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.