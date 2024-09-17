Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Thomas Tray Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.