Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.52

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.19), with a volume of 36,826 shares changing hands.

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.52. The company has a market capitalization of £26.92 million, a PE ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Stories

