Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Mark Lappe Purchases 13,037 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe bought 13,037 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $223,323.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 705,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,037.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Lappe bought 26,963 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $405,793.15.
- On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe purchased 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $144,495.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe purchased 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe bought 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.
Inhibrx Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INBX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.