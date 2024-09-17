Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Mark Lappe Purchases 13,037 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe bought 13,037 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $223,323.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 705,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,037.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Lappe bought 26,963 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $405,793.15.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe purchased 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $144,495.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe purchased 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe bought 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

