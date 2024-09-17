INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Purchases 15,380 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,196.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
INmune Bio Stock Down 1.4 %
INMB stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%.
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
