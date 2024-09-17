Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
