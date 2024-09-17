Insider Buying: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

agilon health Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

