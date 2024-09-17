Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires 26,963 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe acquired 26,963 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $405,793.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 692,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,290.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Lappe purchased 13,037 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $223,323.81.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe bought 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,495.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe bought 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

