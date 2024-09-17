Insider Buying: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Acquires 7,800 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WY stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

