Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,836,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,424,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
- On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
