Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,836,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,424,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

