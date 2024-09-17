Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 14,223 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.