Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 34,060 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IT opened at $510.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $460.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $515.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

