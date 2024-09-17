Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 34,060 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT opened at $510.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $460.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $515.09.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
