Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Insider Sells 31,026 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

