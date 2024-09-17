Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

