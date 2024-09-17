Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insulet stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

