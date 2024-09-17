Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

PODD opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

