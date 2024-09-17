Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,514,000 after purchasing an additional 606,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.