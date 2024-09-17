International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.80

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.80 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 201.66 ($2.66). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.64), with a volume of 21,614,085 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 475.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,190.48%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.