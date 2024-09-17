International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $508,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

