Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

