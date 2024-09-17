Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Stephen J. Altemus Sells 440,288 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LUNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LUNR
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Machines
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.