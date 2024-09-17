Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Stephen J. Altemus Sells 440,288 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

