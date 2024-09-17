Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 570,705 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

