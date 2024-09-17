Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

