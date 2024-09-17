Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $112.14.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
