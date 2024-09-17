Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.14% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PICB. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.