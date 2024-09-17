iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AIA opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

