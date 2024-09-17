iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,994,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,007,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

