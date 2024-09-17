iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYY opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.