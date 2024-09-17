iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $128,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

