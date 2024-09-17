iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

