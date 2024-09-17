iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

