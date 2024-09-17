iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

