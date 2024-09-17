iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.97.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

