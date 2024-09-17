iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

