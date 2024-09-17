iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

