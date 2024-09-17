iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 152,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 328,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.