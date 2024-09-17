iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

