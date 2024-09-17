iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. NWI Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 730,121 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $10,506,000.

SLV opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

