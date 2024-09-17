Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 86.2% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

