J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 69,403 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 61,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BBN opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

