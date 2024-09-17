J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 535,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 459,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $24,098,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,149,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

