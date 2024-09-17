J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,571 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 668,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 620,528 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

